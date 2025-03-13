Bhubaneswar, Mar 13 (PTI) Tata Steel Meramandali (TSM) in Odisha's Dhenkanal has launched a fleet of 20 electric buses for eco-friendly transportation for its employees.

This transition is projected to reduce carbon emissions by 500 tonnes of CO2 annually, aligning with Tata Steel's goal of net zero emissions by 2045, a company statement said.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Man Strangled to Death in Dausa for Trying To Stop 3 Men From Applying Holi Colours on Him.

As part of the green initiative, electric buses will play inside the plant premises to ensure daily intra-plant movement for employees in the first phase.

Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President, Corporate Services, said, “The electric buses and bus bay are the next step towards Tata Steel's commitment to sustainability across its value chain. It will not only reduce our carbon footprint, but will also enhance employee convenience and efficiency of our intra-plant transport.”

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Government to Grant ‘International Status’ to Sujanpur Holi Fair, Says CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The newly established EV bus bay features two charging stations, each equipped with 12 charging units.

The electric buses are fitted with advanced battery systems and a range of innovative sustainability features, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)