Hamirpur, March 13: The Himachal Pradesh government will accord "international status" to the Holi fair in Sujanpur, keeping in mind its historical and cultural importance, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said. Presiding over a cultural evening of the fair late on Wednesday, he also announced the establishment of a Jal Shakti department division in Sujanpur, an ECHS (Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme) hospital, dialysis facilities at the Sujanpur hospital and the construction of a synthetic track on the Sainik School grounds.

Extending his Holi greetings, Sukhu said, "I had visited the Sujanpur Holi fair before and I am happy to see that the announcements made then are being fulfilled at a rapid pace." The notification for a 100-bed hospital in Sujanpur has been issued. Within two years, a Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School -- equipped with world-class facilities -- will be constructed in Karot, he added, according to a statement. Himachal Pradesh: Sujanpur Holi Fair Begins with Cheerful Flair, CM Sukhu Leads Procession.

He also slammed the BJP for attempting to weaken democracy, saying the people had elected a Congress MLA from Sujanpur in 2022 but he failed to meet their expectations. He was referring to Rajinder Rana, who joined the BJP last year. However, the people taught him a lesson by electing Captain Ranjeet Singh as their MLA from the vacant seat, Sukhu said. The chief minister also said the state government was working with a spirit of public service and sought cooperation from everyone. Himachal CM Sukhu Kicks off Three-day Holi Festival at Sujanpur.

During a visit to the Sainik School in Sujanpur Tira, the veteran Congress leader inspected the ongoing repairs and directed the public works department officials to expedite the work. Sukhu also announced Rs 3 crore for the construction of a new hostel and said the school's budget would be increased. The school ground will be equipped with a synthetic track, he said. The dietary allowance for students will be raised from Rs 10 to Rs 50 and an ambulance provided with support of the local MLA, he added.

