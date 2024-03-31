Jamshedpur, Mar 31 (PTI) Tata Steel's West Bokaro Division onboarded a new batch of 14 transgender employees as heavy earth moving machinery operator trainees during a ceremony marking the International Transgender Day of Visibility on Sunday.

The company's total transgender workforce now stands at 120, it said in a statement.

Tata Steel focuses on creating a respectful and supportive environment for all employees “regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation or any other factor”, it said.

“We are confident that our new trainees will make valuable contributions to our team, and we are committed to providing them with the support and opportunities they need to succeed,” said Anurag Dixit, General Manager, West Bokaro Division.

