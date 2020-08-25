Kolkata, Aug 24 (PTI) Former Meghalaya governor Tathagata Roy Monday met BJP national general secretary and its Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya and expressed his desire to rejoin the party soon.

Roy said he met Vijayvargiya and had said the priority should be to defeat the TMC government in the next assembly polls due in April-May, 2021.

"Today I met Kailashji and in few days time will meet state party president Dilip Ghosh," he said.

Roy had earlier said that he is willing to accept any role the party entrusts him with and had informed the BJP leadership long back about his wish to return to active politics. Roy was appointed as governor of Tripura in May 2015 and later took over as the governor of Meghalaya in August 2018. His tenure got over in May this year. He was the West Bengal BJP president from 2002 to 2006 and a member of the party's national executive between 2002 and 2015.

