India News | TDP Candidate Pauses Campaign to Perform Caesarean Section

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. According priority to saving a life rather than campaigning for the election, a TDP candidate in Andhra Pradesh, who happens to be a doctor, paused her campaign to attend to a medical emergency to help a critically pregnant woman deliver through a surgery.

Agency News PTI| Apr 19, 2024 10:10 PM IST
Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 19 (PTI) According priority to saving a life rather than campaigning for the election, a TDP candidate in Andhra Pradesh, who happens to be a doctor, paused her campaign to attend to a medical emergency to help a critically pregnant woman deliver through a surgery.

G Lakshmi (36), a gynaecologist and the TDP candidate for Darsi Assembly constituency in Prakasam district on Thursday evening got a call from a local hospital about an urgent Caesarean section (C-section) while campaigning.

"There was an emergency caesarean section and the patient could not deliver due to some difficulty and the baby was at risk because amniotic fluid levels were very low. So, I stopped my campaign programme and rushed to the hospital to conduct the emergency C section there," Lakshmi told PTI.

According to the TDP candidate, the mother could not deliver normally as amniotic fluid was literally zero and the local surgeon was not available.

However, Lakshmi's timely help enabled the pregnant woman to deliver a boy and the emergency ended on a happy note.

Though it is important to meet people as part of election canvassing, Lakshmi, who comes from a family of politicians, highlighted it is important to save lives.

"I felt that saving a life is more important. I felt very happy to go and perform the delivery," she added.

gamingly