Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): YSRCP MLA and party spokesperson Ambati Rambabu criticised Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and called its chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh who is party's National General Secretary as non residents of Andhra Pradesh.

At a press conference, Rambabu came down heavily on TDP and took a dig at its Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh.

He said "Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh are confined to Hyderabad. Chandrababu Naidu sits in Zoom meetings, Lokesh keeps on tweeting. But they won't come to Andhra Pradesh. They are non residents of the state. TDP has been a failed Opposition party. Though a section of media is promoting the opposition party, the TDP is not on the minds of people."

Ambati Rambabu alleged that the pro-TDP media is not speaking of welfare schemes taken up by YS Jaganmohan Reddy government. In fact the Chief Minister has been implementing highest number of welfare schemes in the country. The YSRCP govt has distributed Rs 60,000 crore to 4.5 crore beneficiaries directly through the welfare schemes. Meanwhile Rs 4,000 crore has been saved through reverse tendering of projects, he said.

Rambabu claimed that the YS Jaganmohan Reddy government is serious about attacks on Dalits. He said that the accused in Dalit attack cases are immediately arrested. The Chief Minister himself warned that those who attack Dalits will be strongly punished. Yet, Chandrababu Naidu and pro-TDP media are making malicious propaganda against the Jagan government, he said.

The MLA from Sattenapalli constituency Ambati Rambabu responded to allegations of illegal mining against him. He said that he is ready for any kind of inquiry, be it by the state police or the CBI.

He alleged that those who filed PIL against him are mining cheaters and said illegal mining case was filed against those persons who are now making allegations against him.

Rambabu said that he won't be afraid of baseless allegations, and will file a defamation suit against those who are engaged in false propaganda against him. (ANI)

