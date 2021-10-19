Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI)

Mangalagiri/Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) workers on Tuesday vandalised Telugu Desam Party (TDP)'s Central Office in Mangalagiri and TDP national spokesman K Pattabhi Ram's residence in Vijayawada.

The workers took this step after TDP workers allegedly abused State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a presser.

Several party cadres were also injured in the attacks. (ANI)

