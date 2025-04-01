New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs for April 2. The Union Government is set to table the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 on Wednesday.

Earlier, BJP and Congress issued whips to their respective party MPs and directed them to be present in the Lok Sabha on April 2.

According to a press release, "The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has issued a three-line whip to all its Members of Parliament, directing them to be present in the Lok Sabha on April 2, 2025. This directive comes in light of the scheduled introduction of the Waqf Bill, which is expected to be a matter of significant discussion in the House. The party remains committed to ensuring that its stance on this important legislation is effectively represented."

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government will table the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday,

The bill will be tabled after the Question Hour on Wednesday for consideration and passing and following which an 8-hour discussion will be held which is also subjected to increased, Rijiu informed.

Kiren Rijiju had earlier briefed BJP spokespersons on the Waqf Amendment Bill at the party's headquarters yesterday. During the meeting, Rijiju presented a detailed overview of the bill, highlighting its benefits for the Muslim community.

Rijiju asserted that the bill doesn't interfere with religious institutions' freedom and is designed to give rights to those who previously lacked them. The bill aims to reform Waqf management, enhancing transparency and digitization.

The amendment bill has been strongly criticised by the opposition, which repeatedly called it "unconstitutional" and accused BJP's of attempting to "snatch" the rights of Muslims.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that this bill is unconstitutional and "grave violation" of Article 14, 25, 26 and 29 of the Indian Constitution. Owaisi said that this is not Waqf Bill, rather it's a "Waqf Barbaad Bill."

The AIMIM chief further questioned NDA allies Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, Chirag Paswan and Jayant Chaudhary on the reasons behind their support for the Waqf Amendment Bill. (ANI)

