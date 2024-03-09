New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI):Announcing the alliance of the Telugu Desam Party and the Jana Sena Party with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA alliance, party's National President JP nadda on Saturday said that it has been decided that TDP, JSP and BJP will contest the ensuing Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections together in Andhra Pradesh.

"Under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) , the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) as being committed for the progress of country and the upliftment of state and people of Andhra Pradesh, have decided to contest the ensuing Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections together in Andhra Pradesh," a joint statement released by the TDP BJP and the Jana Sena said.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has been working tirelessly for the development and progress of the nation for the last 10 years and coming together with TDP and JSP will help in reaching the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh," it added.

The statement further said that the TDP and the BJP have a very old relationship.

"The BJP and TDP have a very old relationship together. TDP joined the NDA in 1996 and has worked together successfully in Atal Ji's and Narendra Modi Ji' governments. In 2014, the TDP and the BJP fought the Lok Sabha election and assembly election together. The JSP had supported the 2014 general and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh," it said.

Highlighting that the seat-sharing will be finalised soon, the release said, "The modalities of seat sharing will be deliberated within a day or two. We hope that the alliance will come up to the expectation of people of Andhra Pradesh with their wholehearted support of people at large.

The joint statement was rfeleased after the meeting of TDP Chief Naidu with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Chief JP Nadda in Delhi today.

Actor Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party, which has been a member of the NDA, has already joined hands with the NDA.

Meanwhile, BJP Chief JP Nadda welcomed the TDP into the NDA alliance.

"I wholeheartedly welcome the decision of @ncbn and @PawanKalyan to join the NDA family. Under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Hon. PM @narendramodiji, BJP, TDP, and JSP are committed to the progress of the country and the upliftment of the state and people of Andhra Pradesh," Nadda said in a post on 'X'.

TDP spokesperson Prem Kumar Jain exuded confidence that the alliance would defeat the ruling Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh.

"The TDP has joined the NDA bloc; we will contest the Lok Sabha polls unitedly. We are going to defeat the corrupt YSR Congress party in Andhra Pradesh," Jain told ANI.

The TDP, which was part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance until 2018, expressed interest in reviving the alliance after suffering a crushing defeat in the 2019 elections.

The state has 25 Lok Sabhas and 175 Assembly seats.

Elections for Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held in April-May.

The ruling party is eyeing a third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has set a target of winning 370 seats on its own and 400 with allies. (ANI)

