Amaravati, Mar 29 (PTI): The party rank and file in India and abroad indulged in joyful celebrations as the Telugu Desam Party turned 41 on Tuesday.

Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu visited the MLA Quarters at Adarsh Nagar in Hyderabad, where the late N T Rama Rao announced the launch of Telugu Desam Party on March 29 in 1982 to uphold the "Telugu self-respect," and paid homage to the founder-president.

Extending greetings to the people on the occasion, Naidu called for a renewed struggle to rebuild Andhra Pradesh as the "motherland" faced an existential threat under the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy regime now.

"Everyone has a duty to fight with self-confidence to restore the Telugu pride. The TDP witnessed many ups and downs in its 40-year journey so far and also created history. The party cadre should re-dedicate itself to restore the pride of Telugu people," Chandrababu said.

The former Chief Minister said the TDP always stood for development, welfare and equal distribution of power among all sections of the society.

"The TDP will go down in history as the only political party that ensured percolation of benefits of reforms down to the village level," he said.

In the party headquarters at Mangalagiri here, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh led a motorbike rally.

He later addressed the party workers and exhorted them to strive for bringing back Telugu Desam Party to power.

In all constituencies across AP, TDP workers organised the 40th anniversary celebrations on a wide-scale. TDP units in the USA, Australia, Germany, France, the UK and the Gulf also celebrated the 40th anniversary.

