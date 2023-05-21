Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday said if the party comes into power in Andhra Pradesh, it will make the mining sector in the State free from political interference.

He alleged that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was ensuring that no other mining company except those owned by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy should survive in the State.

Lokesh said that soon after the TDP forms the next government 'cost of doing business' and an atmosphere will be created wherein the businessmen need not invest much in their trades.

"Also, I am assuring you all that once the TDP is back in power all the mines that the YSRCP leaders have grabbed from innocent persons will be handed over back to the original owners," the TDP general secretary said in Banaganapalli during his Yuva Galam pada yatra.

"Just wait for one year and the TDP is going to come back to power. We will certainly come to the rescue of those who are into mining and the mining workers," Lokesh said.

The TDP national general secretary said that because of the faulty policies adopted by the Jagan government, several mining workers lost employment.

Stating that even the court orders and contempt orders too are not honoured by the YSRCP government, Lokesh said that the result is that the mining businessmen are losing confidence in the government policies.

"Why 20,000 applications are kept pending," Lokesh said that by bringing in the GO 42 the royalty has been increased by 100 per cent.

"I am promising you all that once the TDP forms the coming government all the irrelevant GOs will be repealed and the old mining policy will be introduced again," he said.

Lokesh also said that mining will be recognised as an industry so that more people will get employment.

Immediately after the TDP comes back to power, an atmosphere will be created wherein the businessmen can conduct their trade without any fear, Lokesh said, adding that loans on subsidy will also be provided to the petty businessmen.

The TDP national general secretary also promised to build check-dams across the Kundu River and compensation will be paid to the river displaced as per the prevailing norms. (ANI)

