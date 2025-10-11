Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 11 (ANI): BJP MP K Laxman on Friday urged all backward communities in Telangana to teach the Congress a lesson following the Telangana High Court's stay on the order granting 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BC) in local body elections.

"Under Rahul Gandhi's pressure, they tried to get Revanth... All the BCs of Telangana should rise to the occasion and see that the Congress be taught a lesson," Laxman said.

Also Read | Rajasthan: ATS Busts Fake Ex-Servicemen Racket, 28 Arrested.

He criticised the Congress government for failing to sincerely implement the 42 per cent reservation for OBCs in local bodies, accusing it of manipulating backward communities' sentiments in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections.

"They are not sincere enough to implement 42% reservations for OBCs in local bodies. This is the DNA of the Congress party. Right from day one, we have been witnessing how Congress has betrayed OBCs since independence... Now, they are trying to shed crocodile tears for BCs... They have played this drama, keeping in mind the upcoming Bihar elections, to stir up sentiments among the BCs in Bihar because all BCs, EBCs, and communities are supporting the BJP and PM Modi in Bihar and across India," he added.

Also Read | 'India Must Narrate Its Own Story to the World': Gautam Adani Urges To Own Global Narrative Through Cinema, Storytelling and Emerging Tech Like AI.

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader V Srinivas Goud severely criticised the Congress government, emphasing that the party is using the state as a "laboratory" for politics. "This government does not want to give the reservation. They are doing this for the Bihar elections. They are using it as a laboratory for Indian politics. If the government wants to give the reservation, then they should include BC in the new schedule," he said.

Congress MP Anil Kumar Yadav, however, said that the government is hoping to get a judgment in its favour."The judge has heard the arguments from both sides. Somehow, we hope the judgment will be in our favour. This is the experience of many years; many generations have fought over this," Yadav said.

The Telangana High Court earlier granted an interim stay on the notification for local body elections in the state. The court allowed petitions that challenge the state government's order, which provides a 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes in local bodies. The state government has four weeks to file a counter-affidavit, while the petitioner has been given two weeks to respond to the government's filing.

"The counter should be submitted in 15 days for all parties...," Advocate Govardhan Reddy told ANI. The Telangana assembly had passed the Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Telangana Municipalities (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in August this year, to facilitate the implementation of 42 per cent reservation for Backwards Classes. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)