Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Amid the worsening COVID-19 scenario in Lucknow, a team of senior officials were deployed on Sunday to bring the situation under control.

According to an order, Dr GS Bajpayee, additional director has been tasked to oversee the COVID-19 preparations in lucknow with immediate effect till May 31. The Chief Medical Officer, Additional CMO and other officials in COVID-19 duty will report to him.

To help Dr Vajpayee, three Joint Directors have also been deployed for COVID-19 management in Lucknow.

The COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh has deteriorated further with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself testing positive on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases yesterday with 2,61,500 fresh cases and 1,501 COVID-related deaths.

With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,47,88,109. The active number of cases in the country stands at 18,01,316. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)