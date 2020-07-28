Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 28 (ANI): The enchanting beauty, snow-clad mountains of Kashmir is not only what defines "The Paradise of Earth" but also its exquisite cuisines that attract food lovers across the world.

While Kashmir is renowned for its picturesque beauty, the food is heavenly and mouth-watering. The rich dishes have evolved through several generations and have two distinct styles -- that of Muslims and Kashmiri Pandits.

Also Read | Lockdown Didn't Slow COVID-19 Spread in Thiruvananthapuram, People Should Be Allowed to Resume Normal Lives, Says Shashi Tharoor.

A signature dish in the Kashmiri cuisine is rogan josh, also called rogan ghosht. It is an aromatic curried meat dish is of Persian or Kashmiri origin. It is made with red meat, traditionally lamb or goat. The delicacy is coloured and flavoured primarily by alkanet flower or root and Kashmiri chillies.

The dish is cooked with onions, garlic and cardamom, and is prepared on special occasions in the Kashmir Valley.

Also Read | Kolhapur District Administration Registers FIR Against Six COVID-19 Patients for Playing Football Without Face Masks Inside Isolation Centre: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 27, 2020.

A stirring alternative to the regular Indian tea, Kaahwa, is one beverage no Kashmiri can live without. Kashmiri Kahwa or Kehwa Chai is a traditional Kashmiri tea flavoured with cardamom and infused with cloves, cinnamon and saffron.

This aromatic drink is prepared by boiling green Kashmiri tea in water for a few minutes.

Another savoury one can enjoy in the Valley is Kashmiri Chaman (paneer). This yellow paneer curry is among the few Kashmiri delicacies that uses turmeric. The golden fried cottage cheese cubes are boiled in a pot of water consisting of different spices such as cloves, cardamom, fennel powder and 'sonth' or dried ginger powder.

The lip-smacking curry can be relished with a platter of steaming basmati rice. This dish is served on special occasions as well on a daily basis.

Haakh, popularly known as 'Haakh-Saag', is another delicacy of Kashmir. It is prepared by using collard leaves (locally known as Mounj Haakh). The taste is unique and is one of the most popular dishes in the Valley.

Tabak maaz is considered to be the royal food in Kashmir. It is prepared on special occasions.

This redolent dish has deep-fried mutton chunks that are flavoured with salt and a generous helping of Kashmiri red chilli powder. It is locally known as marxchwangan korma. Eaten as a side dish, this lovely rich delicacy has the potential enough to become the main course and make you forget everything else.

Another heavenly offering from the "Paradise of Earth" is the traditional Mutton Yakhni. If you are craving for an appetising lunch or dinner, then this dish is perfect for you.

This authentic Kashmiri recipe is made by using mutton, curd, cardamoms, cloves and cinnamon. Mostly prepared during celebrations, this delicacy has a wonderful aroma of spices which gives it a taste that will make you crave for more.

One of the savouries you should not miss if you are travelling to Kashmir is Goshtaba which is made from minced meat and spices from the Valley. This is a royal dish and gives a taste that no one forgets.

Rista is a mouth-watering and beautiful dish, smaller than what Gostaba is. It is also made from minced meat and is served on special occasions in Kashmir.

Kashmiri Pulao is an authentic Kashmiri dish. It has an unforgettable sweet taste and this is what differentiates it from other pulaos and biryanis. The ingredients of this delicacy are basmati rice, thinly sliced onion, green chilli, ginger, mint leaves, cumin powder, saffron, almonds, cashews, walnuts and bay leaf. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)