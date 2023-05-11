New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Today marks National Technology Day, an annual celebration of the contribution of science and technology to the development of society.

This year's theme is "Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for sustainable future", highlighting the importance of collaboration between various technological fields for a better tomorrow.

Also Read | Activists Throw Cake Amid Protest at Volkswagen Meeting.

In line with this year's theme, leading financial services firm, Arihant Capital, is proud to showcase its technological advancement - Arihant Plus, a smart trading app for investors and traders.

Commenting on the app, Chief Strategy Officer at Arihant Capital Shruti Jain, said, "Arihant Plus is our latest offering to empower investors and traders with the tools they need to succeed in today's dynamic market. Despite the latest revolution in the equity markets, the penetration of equities in India is still very low. Although there are many trading and investment apps and platforms, most of them are still very complicated for the average investor. If you think about it finance and health are two very important aspects of a person's life. Yet most people don't have the right tools and access when it comes to investing, or it is very complicated. We are trying to bridge this gap with Arihant Plus."

Also Read | Curfew Imposed in Karnataka’s Moodushedde Due to Violence After Stones Pelted at Congress Candidate Mithun Rai's Car (Watch Video).

"With its clean interface and powerful advanced features, Arihant Plus is designed to make investments and trading easier and more accessible for everyone, from beginners to professionals. Our commitment to providing our clients with the latest technology and tools aligns with our vision of being at the forefront of the financial services industry," Shruti added.

Process9, a leading language localization technology company, highlighted the crucial role of AI in driving solutions for the future.

Co-founder and CEO of Process9, Vidushi Kapoor emphasized how AI-powered language localization technology is set to revolutionize India's business landscape across various sectors such as FMCG, e-commerce, retail, real estate and healthcare, among others.

She said, "As we move forward into the year of AI, language localization technology will be a critical game-changer that will enable businesses to compete on a global scale. Furthermore, by leveraging the power of AI, businesses can achieve greater accuracy, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness in their localization efforts, leading to increased profitability and growth."

"Therefore, adopting this technology is crucial for businesses and the nation's long-term growth and prosperity," she added.

National Technology Day is celebrated in India on May 11 every year to commemorate India's technological achievements and global contributions.

It marks the successful test-firing of India's first nuclear missile, Shakti-I, which took place on May 11, 1998.

This momentous achievement showcased India's prowess in science and technology and paved the way for future advancements in the field.

National Technology Day is a reminder of India's commitment to technological progress and innovation and serves as a platform to showcase the latest advancements and breakthroughs in the field. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)