New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Techi Tagi Tara has been appointed as the Working President of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress.

In a letter dated March 26, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said, "The Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of Techi Tagi Tara as the Working President of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect."

Congress has fielded Tarh Johny as the party candidate for the Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh from the Palin Assembly constituency.

"Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approved the candidature of Tarh Johny, in place of Takam Pario as the party candidate for the upcoming general election to the Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh from 18 - Palin-ST Assembly constituency." the All India Congress Committee said.

Meanwhile, Congress has fielded former Arunchal Pradesh Chief Minister and President of APCC Nabam Tuki from West Arunachal Parliamentary Constituency and former Minister Bosiram Siram has been nominated as candidate for 2-East Arunachal Parliamentary Constituency.

Arunachal Pradesh will vote on all 2 seats in Phase 1 (April 19) for the Lok Sabha Polls.

Elections for the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will take place on April 19. The elections will be held in a single phase in the state and the votes will be counted on June 2.

The Election Commission on Sunday changed the date of counting of votes in the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim assembly polls from June 4 to June 2. The decision was taken because the term of the two Assemblies is till June 2, which means elections have to be wrapped up on or before that date, said the EC, in a press release. (ANI)

