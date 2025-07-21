New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): A technical issue was detected during the take-off roll of Air India flight AI2403 from Delhi to Kolkata on Monday evening, which led the cockpit crew to abort the take-off in line with established safety protocols.

Sources told ANI, "The aircraft was carrying 160 passengers on board, was scheduled to depart at 7:30 pm, but is now expected to leave at 9:30 pm. The reason is technical."

Following the incident, all passengers were safely disembarked.

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said, "Flight AI2403 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on 21 July 2025 has been rescheduled to depart later this evening, necessitated by a technical issue detected during the take-off roll. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off, following Standard Operating Procedures. All passengers have disembarked, and our ground colleagues in Delhi are extending support to them. The inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen disruption is sincerely regretted. At Air India, the safety and well-being of our passengers remain top priority."

Earlier in the day, an Air India flight from Kochi skidded off the runway while landing at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) amid heavy rainfall. No injuries were reported among passengers or crew.

Flight AI2744 experienced a runway excursion at approximately 09:27 a.m. shortly after touchdown on the airport's primary runway, which was slick due to monsoon rains. Despite the incident, the aircraft managed to taxi safely to the gate, and all passengers and crew disembarked without harm.

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said, "Flight AI2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai on July 21, 2025, experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion after touchdown. The aircraft taxied safely to the gate, and all passengers and crew members have since disembarked. The aircraft has been grounded for checks. The safety of passengers and crew remains our top priority."

Airport authorities confirmed the incident and said emergency protocols were activated immediately. (ANI)

