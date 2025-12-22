Delhi [India], December 22(ANI): An Air India flight bound for Mumbai was forced to return to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport shortly after departure on Sunday. Pilots of flight AI887 opted to turn back as a precaution after detecting a technical glitch mid-air.

The crew operating flight AI887 from Delhi to Mumbai on 22 December returned to Delhi shortly after take-off due to a technical issue, in accordance with standard operating procedure. The aircraft landed safely at Delhi, and the passengers and crew disembarked. Air India sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen situation. An Air India spokesperson said the "aircraft is undergoing the necessary checks and that the ground team at Delhi is providing immediate assistance to passengers. Alternative arrangements have been made to fly them to their destination shortly. At Air India, the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain top priority."

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, December 22, 2025: Prices Achieve All-Time High, Check City-Wise Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has noted the Air India flight AI-887 incident, which involved a technical issue shortly after take-off, and that the aircraft landed safely. The Ministry has sought a detailed report from Air India, and DGCA has been directed to conduct a thorough investigation. The airline has been directed to extend all assistance to passengers and accommodate them on subsequent flights.

Earlier this month, IndiGo has overtaken Air India and Air India Express in international passenger traffic during the July-September 2025 quarter, according to official data by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Also Read | After '19 Minute' Video, New 'MMS Leak' Goes Viral; CCTV Footage Shows Couple Making Out Inside Delhi-Meerut RRTS Train.

Data for the quarter shows IndiGo carried a total of 41.36 lakh international passengers, with 19.88 lakh passengers arriving in India and 21.47 lakh departing from the country.

By comparison, Air India carried 11.79 lakh passengers to India and 11.97 lakh from India, while Air India Express recorded 8.08 lakh arrivals and 9.13 lakh departures. Even when combined, the Air India group's international passenger volumes for the quarter fell short of IndiGo's standalone numbers.

This change occurred after Air India reduced its flights following a June plane crash. This reduction in flights created capacity that IndiGo quickly filled by increasing flights on key international routes.

The AI171 tragedy occurred on June 12, when the Air India flight crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, claiming 260 lives, including 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 people on the ground.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of India later released the preliminary report into the tragic crash, outlining the harrowing sequence of events that unfolded within 90 seconds of takeoff. The report noted that both engines of the aircraft unexpectedly shut down during the initial climb, resulting in catastrophic loss of thrust and a rapid descent.

The crash remains one of the deadliest aviation accidents in India in recent history, leaving a profound impact on the victims' families and the aviation community.

Meanwhile, IndiGo, which recently experienced operational disruptions, is gradually stabilising, operating over 2,050 flights with minimal cancellations and maintaining connectivity across its network. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)