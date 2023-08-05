Ballia (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself to death from a tree inside the premises of a government college here on Saturday, police said.

Golu Gond's body was found hanging in the morning from a tree inside the Government Inter College here, Kotwali SHO Rajeev Singh said.

Also Read | Bomb Threat Call: Mumbai Police Receives Hoax Threat Call From Unidentified Caller To Blow Up Domestic, International Airports.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, Singh said.

Gond was a resident of the Bankata Subhash Nagar locality here, the police said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Rajouri District.

"Prima facie this appears to be a case of suicide. We are investigating the matter," the SHO said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)