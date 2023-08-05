Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 (ANI): A hoax bomb threat was received by the Mumbai Police from an unidentified caller claiming the possibility of a blast or untoward incident at Mumbai and Delhi Domestic and International Airports, officials said on Saturday.

According to the police, an official of a police station in another state informed Mumbai Police Control Room regarding the claims of an unidentified caller stating the possibility of a bomb blast.

"A police official from another state called Mumbai Control Police to report receiving a call yesterday at 3.30 pm claiming there would be a bomb blast or huge incident at the Domestic and International airports in Mumbai and Delhi," said officials.

Shortly after receiving this call, the police and other agencies got the entire airport checked but did not find anything suspicious, added officials.

The police are trying to trace the caller and have filed a case against the caller under the appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code.

"A case under sections 506(2) and 505(1) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the unknown caller at Mumbai's Sahar Police Station," said officials.

Officials said that the matter was being investigated.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

