Jaipur, Apr 6 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy died after allegedly being thrashed by four youths in Rajasthan's Pali district, police said on Thursday.

The alleged incident took place in the district's Bali area on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, they said.

The youths -- who hailed from the same village -- allegedly thrashed the teen following a dispute, leading to his death, the police said.

Following the incident, the relatives of the victim and other villagers pelted the homes of the accused with stones and demanded their arrest.

The police have registered a case against the four youths and the matter is being investigated, they said.

The teen's body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem on Thursday.

