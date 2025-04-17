New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area on Thursday evening, an official said.

The incident was reported at 7:38 pm from J-Block, New Seelampur, he said, adding that the injured boy, identified as Kunal, was rushed to JPC Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead during treatment.

A team from the Seelampur Police Station reached the hospital on being informed.

A crime team was also called to inspect the scene of the incident.

A case has been registered at the Seelampur Police Station and multiple teams have been deployed to identify and nab the accused, police said.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

