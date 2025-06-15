Ahmedabad, Jun 15 (PTI) What began as a simple curiosity to see an aeroplane up close turned into a trauma for 17-year-old Aryan Asari, whose mobile phone video of the ill-fated Air India flight AI-171 became a viral sensation.

Shaken and deeply disturbed, Aryan spoke to reporters before returning to his home village in Gujarat's Aravalli district, 130 km from Ahmedabad, and expressed hope that he would escape the images of the crash he accidentally recorded.

After reaching his father's rented house in Meghaninagar around 12:30 pm on Thursday, located between the airport and the crash site, he learned that aircraft often flew low overhead. Intrigued, he headed to the terrace, eager for a never-before-seen perspective.

Aryan, a Class 12 student from Shamlaji taluka, arrived in Ahmedabad on June 12 to buy textbooks for the upcoming school year.

"I had just reached my father's house around 12:30 p.m. and went up to the rooftop after learning that planes fly low," Aryan, who spoke in broken Hindi and Gujarati, said.

"I was recording a video of a plane flying low out of curiosity because I had never seen one from such a close distance," he added.

His recording turned into a horrifying eyewitness account.

"When the plane started descending, I thought it was going to land on the other side of the airport. Then it crashed and burst into flames right in front of my eyes. It was terrifying," he told reporters, the memory clearly affecting him.

The tragic incident saw 241 of the 242 lives on board the London-bound Boeing 787-8 perish, along with 29 people on the ground as the aircraft plunged into a medical college campus shortly after takeoff.

Aryan's father, who retired from the Army, had recently taken up a security guard job with the Ahmedabad Metro, which led him to this rented accommodation in Meghaninagar – a location where the tragedy took place.

House owner Kailashba confirmed Aryan's account, adding, "He had come to Ahmedabad for the first time and within hours of his arrival, he ended up witnessing such a horrific event. The video he captured was initially sent to his father and later went viral".

She said Aryan is leaving for his native place to resume studies.

The video, which was first sent to his father, quickly went viral on social media, making Aryan an unintended part of the tragedy's story.

Still struggling with the emotional impact, Aryan gave his statement to the Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Saturday as an eyewitness.

Now, he is leaving Ahmedabad behind, hoping that the peace of his village will help him heal from the trauma and concentrate on his Class 12 studies, while the nightmare of the crash site lingers in his memory.

