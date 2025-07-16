Gurugram, Jul 16 (PTI) A 17-year-old student allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself at his home, police said on Wednesday.

The police also found a purported suicide note by the teenager who wrote that he was taking the extreme step as he had spent a lot of money and told his parents to take care of themselves.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Held for Defaming Delhi Woman Online, Writing Number on Toilet Walls at Pune Railway Station.

The boy's father, mother and 22-year-old sister have private jobs and had gone to work when the incident occurred on Tuesday.

The family, hailing from Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district, has been living in Gurugram for many years.

Also Read | 'Committed to Bring Significant Change in the Lives of Farmers', Says PM Narendra Modi After Cabinet Approves 'Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana' for 6 Years.

The boy had just passed his 12th standard and was to take admission in college, said the police.

On Tuesday morning, the boy was alone in the house. When his sister came home at around 7 PM, she found the door of the room locked from the inside. She peeped through the window and saw the boy hanging from the fan in the room.

On hearing the sister's screams, people rushed to the house and broke open the door of the room. They brought the boy down and released the noose. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, said the police.

During the inspection of the room, the police found the suicide note in which it was written that he has spent a lot of money, due to which he is committing suicide, they said

"The student also mentioned in the suicide note that 'Mom and Dad, take care of yourself. Eat your meals on time' and he also said that they should get his sister married as per her wish," said a senior police officer, adding they are investigating the matter.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)