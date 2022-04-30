Betul (MP), Apr 30 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy drowned in a private swimming pool in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at BRC Club's swimming pool located in Vivekanand Nagar on Friday evening, said district hospital police post in-charge Surendra Verma.

The deceased boy, identified as Vinay Likhitkar, had gone to the swimming pool to meet some members of his family, who have membership of the swimming pool club, he said.

The boy entered the pool to swim. However, he started drowning when went into deep water, following which other children raised an alarm, Verma said, adding that the coach took him out and rushed him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Club owner Kushal Gupta said three other children belonging to the family of the deceased are members of the club.

"Vinay had come to meet them and started swimming without the knowledge of the coach," he said.

