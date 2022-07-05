New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) A teenage boy has been apprehended for allegedly raping and impregnating a 12-year-old relative in north Delhi, a police officer said on Tuesday.

According to a complaint filed with the police, the girl was raped by the teenage boy in November last year when he had come to Delhi to attend a relative's marriage and stayed at her house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Also Read | Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit Calls on Union Home Minister @AmitShah. – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Recently, the girl started having stomach pains and was taken to a hospital by her mother.

Her mother filed the police complaint after it emerged that she was pregnant, the police officer said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Kills 30-Year-Old Wife Over Extramarital Affair in Rohini.

The FIR was registered under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the 16-year-old boy was apprehended on Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)