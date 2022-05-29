Banda (UP), May 29 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people in Uttar Pradesh's ??Banda district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Tendura village under Bisanda police station area on Saturday night.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Laxmi Niwas Mishra said the assailants threw the body of Prembabu alias Dadu in a pond after attacking him with sticks and fled.

The condition of Parshuram alias Parsi (42), the father of the deceased, who was injured in the attack, remains critical. He has been admitted to the government hospital, the ASP said.

Police have lodged a case against one Jayakaran and his three sons. Efforts are on to arrest them, the police officer said.

The body of the minor was sent for post-mortem.

Another police officer said additional police force along with provincial armed constabulary (PAC) personnel have been deployed in the village to ensure law and order.

Police sources said that a few months ago, Jayakaran's daughter had eloped with Parshuram's nephew. The girl has not returned yet.

Jayakaran suspected that Parashuram was involved in elopement of his daughter. There were frequent disputes between the two Dalit families over the issue.

Chakkilal Aarakh, the watchman of the village, told that around 10 pm on Saturday, Jaykaran and his son attacked Parashuram's house. The watchman informed the police about the incident.

But hours after the police team returned, Jayakaran and his sons struck again. They attacked Parashuram and his minor son with sticks.

When a police team reached the village, they found injured Parashuram and took him to hospital. On Sunday morning, police found the body of his son in a nearby pond.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)