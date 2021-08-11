Bhadohi (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a youth in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been nabbed and the girl sent for medical examination, they said.

The girl, belonging to a village in Aurai police station area, had left her home to buy something on July 20 but did not return home till late in the evening.

Her family members, who had searched for her, came to know that she was last seen with a man from the same village. The girl's mother filed a case on July 21, said Ram Ashish Bind, the Senior Sub-Inspector of Aurai police station.

During investigation, the location the missing girl and the accused was first found in Delhi through surveillance and then in Tamil Nadu, Bind said, adding that on Wednesday morning, both were found at Madho Singh railway station on the Allahabad-Varanasi railway section.

Bind said the accused was produced in the court, while the girl was sent for medical examination.

