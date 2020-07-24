Noida (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) A teenage girl was drugged and allegedly raped by two men in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday at around 8 pm when the girl, aged around 14 years, was returning home after delivering milk at a house a few lanes away from her home, the police said.

“The accused, both aged around 20, caught her on an isolated stretch in a lane near her home. They drugged the girl rendering her unconscious before forcing themselves on her,” an officer from the local Rabupura Police Station told PTI.

The girl's parents approached the police on Friday morning with a complaint and an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) was lodged against the duo, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey said.

The accused have also been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and searches are on to nab them, Pandey added.

The girl has been sent for medical examination and further probe is underway, the police said.

