Basti (UP), Jan 28 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was raped by three persons on Thursday morning in her village in Chhavani area of the district, police said.

The incident took place in the morning when the girl had gone to the field to attend the nature's call, Additional Superintendent of Police Ravindra Kumar said.

On the basis of a complaint by the victim's brother, an FIR was lodged against the accused, who were also arrested, Kumar said.

A probe is on in the matter, he added.

