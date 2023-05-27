New Delhi, May 27: A 18-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Delhi's Trilokpuri area on Saturday. According to Delhi Police, the victim was identified as Anshu. Police said there were 21 stab injuries on the victim's body.

A PCR call was received at 5.11 am on Saturday regarding multiple stab injuries on the victim in Trilokpuri area. The victim was first shifted to LBS hospital. Later, the victim was referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi where he was declared brought dead. Gujarat Horror: Man Stabs Daughter to Death, Injures Wife Over Sleeping on Terrace in Surat (Watch Video).

"There were 21 stab injuries on the body of the injured who was referred to AIIMS Hospital for further treatment where he was declared dead," police said. The police said that before he died the victim told them that there were four to five persons who attacked him. Bihar Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death for Objecting to Wedding Guests Dancing on DJ Floor With Knives in Supaul District.

"The victim disclosed that four to five boys attacked him. Two teams have been formed to apprehend the accused persons,"

