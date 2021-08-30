Thane, Aug 30 (PTI) A Class I revenue official and his peon were arrested on Monday in Kalyan in Thane district for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

Also Read | Bhupinder Singh Hooda to Submit Memorandum Against Land Acquisition Bill to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on August 31.

Kalyan tehsildar Deepak Alde (45) had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from a person to issue an order over a land deal, while his peon Manohar Harad (42) sought Rs 20,000 as bribe, he said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Woman Tortures 2-Year-Old Son in Villupuram District, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

The two were held in a trap laid during the day, after which a case under Prevention of Corruption Act was lodged in Kalyan police station, he informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)