Bhind (MP), May 21 (PTI) A tehsildar in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh was removed from his post on Wednesday for negligence after death certificates were found to be issued with "Bhind" written in all columns mentioned in them by the tehsildar's office, officials said.

The action followed an uproar after one such certificate with "Bhind" written in columns marked for the names of the applicant and the deceased, and the place of death was posted on social media, which started trending as "Bhind's death certificate".

Bhind's Additional District Magistrate L K Pandey confirmed that the tehsildar, identified as Mohan Lal Sharma, has been removed from the post for negligence.

Govind, a resident of Chaturvedi Nagar Colony in Bhind, had applied for the death certificate of his father Ramhet, in the Lok Seva Kendra. The certificate was issued by the tehsildar's office on May 5.

People familiar with the matter said "Bhind" was found written in all columns of the certificate.

When the Tehsildar was contacted in this regard, he termed it a 'typing mistake' and blamed the Lok Seva Kendra.

