Patna, Nov 10: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav won Hasanpur seat by 21,139 votes, Election Commisssion sources said Tuesday. Yadav, elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, defeated his nearest JD(U) rival Raj Kumar Rai.

Yadav had left his previous Mahua seat in Vaishali and entered the fray from the new seat in Samastipur district. This will be his second term in the state legislative assembly after making electoral debut in 2015.

