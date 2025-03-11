New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday slammed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar LoP Tejashwi Yadav following his remarks on BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur's statement.

Taking aim at his political career, Singh said that Yadav is in "arrogance" because for him it is "monarchy" and not democracy as he is son of former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi.

"Tejashwi Yadav is arrogant, because for them, this is not democracy but monarchy. He didn't come into politics by struggling. He is the son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, and this is reputation. Even Ravan's arrogance was broken, who is Tejashwi and Lalu Yadav..." Singh told reporters.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for not taking action against a BJP MLA for purportedly appealing to Muslims to "stay indoors" on Holi.

The RJD leader said that the Chief Minister was in an 'unconscious state' and did not call out the BJP MLA for his controversial statement.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Yadav said, "A BJP MLA said that Muslim brothers should not come out during Holi. Who is he to give a statement like this, where is the state's Chief Minister? In which state is he? When women raise issues on their rights and safety, then the CM does not hold back to scold them, the Dalit women and the backward classes. Does the CM have the courage to scold this BJP MLA? Where is he? He is in an unconscious state."

He claimed that the BJP has a strong influence on its NDA ally JDU, stating, "There is a lot of BJP and Sangh influence on JDU; pure Sangh aur BJP ke rang mein JDU aa chuka hai."

Yadav emphasised Bihar's inclusive spirit, declaring it as a state that honors both Ram and Rahim. He highlighted the unity among the people and said that regardless of political outcomes, the RJD will continue to uphold the values of Lalu Yadav's ideology and the Constitution.

"This country is a country that thinks about both Ram and Rahim. This is Bihar, where 4 Hindu brothers stand to protect one muslim. Whether we get power or lose it, unless we have our party and people who believe in Lalu Yadav's ideologies and the Constitution, till then we will not let them achieve their (BJP) agenda," said Yadav.

This comes after a BJP MLA from the Bisfi Assembly constituency, Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul, sparked a controversy for "appealing" Muslims to "stay indoors" on Holi, which coincides with a Friday during Ramzan. (ANI)

