Patna (Bihar) [India] July 4 (ANI): RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav raised concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar after meeting with the Election Commission.

Criticizing the process, Yadav stated, "Bihar Election Commission has no right to take any decision; they have the right to listen and forward to those who are in Delhi, but, we all know who takes decisions on the behalf of those who are in Delhi."

Expressing apprehension about potential voter suppression, he added, "We are worried that the voters' names will be removed from the electoral rolls, then their names will be removed from ration cards and pension schemes. We have shared our concerns and questions regarding timing with the Election Commission, as it is not feasible to create a new voter list for 8 crore people in 25 days. Those residing outside will not get any government assistance, even if they return. Do they have the capacity to bring 4-5 crore people within 25 days?"

Earlier on Wednesday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) met with representatives from various political parties to discuss concerns regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The SIR aims to verify the eligibility of voters and ensure accurate electoral rolls ahead of the assembly elections expected to be held later this year.

Representatives of 11 political parties met with the Election Commission, including Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar along with other Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu Vivek Joshi at Nirvachan Sadan.

"Representatives of various political parties (PPs) met Election Commission comprising CEC Sh Gyanesh Kumar along with ECs Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi at ECI, New Delhi, today to discuss the issues related to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar," the Commission posted on X.

The Election Commission is currently conducting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar, ahead of the Assembly elections which are expected to held later this year. The opposition parties has raised alarm over the exercise, claiming that it will be used to disenfranchise voters.

The ECI stated that the SIR is being conducted in accordance with Article 326 of the Constitution and the Representation of the People Act 1950, to identify ineligible voters and ensure no eligible voter is left out.

"Commission stated that SIR is being conducted in accordance with provisions of Article 326, RP Act 1950 & instructions issued on 24.06.2025 Party representatives raised concerns related to SIR. Each concern which was raised by any member of PP was fully addressed by Commission," the post added. (ANI)

