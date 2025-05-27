Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 27 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday extended her warm wishes to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and his family on the birth of his second child, a baby boy.

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Banerjee expressed her happiness and said, "Look at the happiness--he has had his first son in the family. May there be peace and happiness in his family and his child's life. This baby has come with good wishes."

She also recalled being informed in advance. "He sent me a message. They have been in touch from time to time. He sent me a message that the baby was born this morning. I was so happy to hear the news. I have also met Lalu Ji and Rabri Ji. Both the mother and child are safe and healthy. The baby is also very beautiful."

RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also spoke to reporters and thanked everyone for their support.

"We are all delighted to welcome a new member into our family. I thank all the well-wishers, especially West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, for her wholehearted support and blessings," said Tejashwi Yadav.

He also shared a spiritual note on the occasion. "Today is Lord Hanuman's day, and as a devotee of Lord Hanuman, this feels even more special," he added.

The joyful announcement comes amid rising family discord, as Lalu Prasad Yadav recently declared the expulsion of his eldest son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from both the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the family.

The expulsion came after former Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday claimed that his Facebook account was hacked, following a post that claimed he was in a long-term relationship with a woman.

The post prompted netizens to recall his marital dispute that made headlines a few years ago. Yadav had tied the knot with Aishwarya, granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai. However, within a few months, Aishwarya left his house alleging that she was driven out by her husband and in-laws, and the couple's divorce petition is pending before the family court.

Explaining the reason behind this decision, Lalu Yadav said that his son's conduct was not in line with the family's traditions and values. He stressed that neglecting moral standards in personal life weakens the broader struggle for social justice.

Lalu Yadav also said that anyone who wishes to maintain contact with Tej Pratap is free to make their own decisions. (ANI)

