Hyderabad, Sep 19 (PTI) Telangana on Monday recorded 105 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,36,797 so far.

Also Read | For over a Decade #MarcoReus Has Been on a Troubled Journey Between On-pitch … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 45.

A bulletin said 111 people recuperated from the infection, raising the cumulative number of recoveries to 8,31,941 till date.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Proceeds Ex-Parte Against Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, Anand Ranganathan, News Portal Swarajya With 2018 Contempt Case.

The recovery rate stood at 99.42 per cent.

No fresh fatality due to the infectious disease occurred and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 10,257 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 745, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)