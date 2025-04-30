Yadadribhuvanagiri (Telangana) [India], April 30 (ANI): Three people were killed and six others injured in an explosion at Premier Explosives Private Limited in Kateypalli village, Motakondur Mandal, Yadadribhuvanagiri district, on Tuesday evening, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sandeep, Naresh, and Devi Charan, all residents of Motakondur village, according to the police.

Also Read | 'India Won't Be Represented at Highest-Level': Kremlin Confirms PM Narendra Modi To Skip Russia's May 9 Victory Day Celebrations.

Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

According to the Sub-Inspector of Motakondur police station, "A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion."

Also Read | Blinkit-Airtel SIM Home Delivery on Hold: DoT Flags KYC Process, Asks Telecom Service Providers To Abide by Stipulated KYC Norms.

The families of the deceased staged a protest outside the company, demanding justice and compensation for the victims. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)