Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 7 (ANI): The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate Andhra Pradesh and Telangana conducted a large-scale mock drill on Wednesday, in collaboration with the Civil Administration and Fire Services Department, across six different locations in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

According to an official release, the exercise aimed to strengthen inter-agency coordination and preparedness for emergency situations such as fires, natural disasters, and rescue operations.

The drill featured live demonstrations by NCC cadets alongside civil and fire service personnel, showcasing their capabilities in handling crisis scenarios effectively.

Addressing the media, Colonel Prashant Kumar, Group Commander of the NCC Directorate (AP&T), highlighted the importance of such initiatives in building a responsive and resilient support system.

"The National Cadet Corps is committed to contributing meaningfully during times of crisis. Our cadets, officers, and staff are well-trained and always ready to assist the Civil Administration whenever required," he stated.

This joint effort reinforced the NCC's critical role in public service and disaster management, while also underscoring the strong collaborative spirit between the armed forces, civil administration, and community stakeholders.

Several states observed blackouts on Wednesday as part of the nationwide civil defence mock drills ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The exercise, which involved scheduled blackouts at key locations, aimed to test the country's emergency preparedness against potential threats.

From Rashtrapati Bhavan and Vijay Chowk in Delhi to Raj Bhavan in Patna, lights were switched off at several key places. The exercise involved scheduled blackouts at several major locations across the country.

Cities like Barmer in Rajasthan, Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, Surat in Gujarat, Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, and Patna in Bihar also took part in the drill.

Earlier today, Mock drills were carried out across major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Gwalior, and Jaipur, to evaluate local response capabilities to security challenges.

This came after the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday, targeting terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.

Hours after India conducted a series of strikes on terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh held a media briefing in the national capital to share the details of the operation.

India has carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades. (ANI)

