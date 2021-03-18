Hyderabad, Mar 18 (PTI) The Telangana government on Thursday announced a Rs 4000 crore scheme in its budget for 2021-22 to upgrade and modernise schools run by it.

Presenting the state budget in the Legislative Assembly, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the proposed allocation for the new scheme is Rs 4,000 crore.

"To upgrade and modernize the education sector in the state comprehensively, the government has formulated a new education scheme. The proposed allocation for the scheme is Rs.4,000 crore in this Budget," the budget said.

The state government would provide basic amenities in all the government schools in the next two years, it said.

The government has decided to construct new buildings, take up repair works and provide necessary furniture, toilets and other facilities.

Modern technology will be used to put classrooms on the digital platform.

An amount of Rs 11,735 crore is proposed in Budget Estimates (BE) 2021-22 for school education, while Rs 1,873 crore is proposed for higher education.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)