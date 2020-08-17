Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Telangana Assembly Session will commence from September 7 and will continue for 20 days, said Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has decided to hold State assembly meetings from September 7.

Chief Minister KCR held discussions with several ministers at Pragati Bhavan on Monday. It was decided during the meeting that the Assembly should hold monsoon sessions as there are opportunities to discuss and take decisions regarding many important issues related to the State.

The Chief Minister and the ministers were of the view that holding Assembly sessions for 20 days would lead to a comprehensive discussion on important issues. Must have at least 15 working days.

The Chief Minister asked the cadre ministers and officials to prepare for the assembly meetings to be held next month. He urged the people to be prepared as various bills and resolutions would be introduced in the assembly sessions as well as announcements on government policy decisions would have to be made.

The CM directed Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Assembly Secretary Narsingh to make arrangements in the Assembly Hall to ensure that members adhere to the physical distance in accordance with the COVID-19 rules. (ANI)

