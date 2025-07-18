Telangana (Hyderabad) [India], July 18 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana on Friday arrested an Assistant Labour Officer in Mancherial for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹50,000, said the agency in a press release.

The accused officer was identified as Katam Ram Mohan, Assistant Labour Officer (ALO) of Mancherial and in-charge of Sirpur Kagaznagar. The arrest took place at his residence after he was caught red-handed accepting the money.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: 6 Bodies of Naxals Recovered in Ongoing Encounter With Security Forces in Narayanpur.

According to the press release, the accused officer had demanded the bribe from a complainant in exchange for processing and forwarding an application for an accidental death claim and funeral expenses. The claim pertained to the death of the complainant's brother, a registered construction worker.

The ACB laid a trap after receiving a complaint, and the tainted cash was recovered from Ram Mohan's possession. A chemical test conducted on his fingers confirmed contact with the bribe money.

Also Read | US Designates Lashkar Proxy TRF As 'Foreign Terrorist Organisation': A Glance at How Terror Outfit Operates With Pakistan Army.

The officer was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act for dishonest conduct and misuse of official position. He was later produced before the Special Judge for SPE & ACB cases in Karimnagar. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)