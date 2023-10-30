India News | Telangana: Bharat Rashtra Samithi MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy Stabbed in Siddipet

Siddipet (Telangana) [India], October 30 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, was stabbed in the stomach by an unidentified person during his campaign in Siddipet on Monday, said Siddipet police. Reddy is BRS' candidate from Dubbak assembly.

The incident took place in Surampally village of the Daulatabad mandal.

"The BRS MP has been shifted to Gajwel and is now safe," said Siddipet Commissioner, N Swetha.

The Siddipet Commissioner further informed that the alleged accused has been taken into custody and further investigation has been initiated into the matter.

Reacting to the stabbing incident, Telangana Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan said in a press release, "I am shocked to learn about the attack on Medak MP and BRS Dubbak MLA candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy during an election campaign in Surampalli of Doulthabad mandal."

The Telangana Governor in his official statement further highlighted that violence has no place in democracy and such incidents are a threat to the democratic process.

"I direct the Director General of Police to take stringent measures to investigate and ensure the safety of contesting candidates and campaigners during the election period," said Soundararajan.

He further emphasized that it is essential to maintain a peaceful and secure environment for free and fair elections.

Soundararajan, in his official statement, also wished for the speedy recovery of Kotha Prabhakar Reddy. (ANI)

