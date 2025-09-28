Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 28 (ANI): Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ramchander Rao on Sunday said he found Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest Mann Ki Baat episode inspiring, emphasising that the "nation first" principle should guide every citizen.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "Today's episode has inspired everyone to keep the nation first. After the nation, it should be the family, the party, or an individual, but first should always be the nation."

He added that the programme also encouraged people to protect the environment, support local artisans, and preserve indigenous handicrafts. "This was a message given to all of us, to protect the environment and society, and to protect local handicrafts professionals, who sell and produce the handicrafts indigenously, so all these things have inspired us to move towards Swadeshi," Rao said.

The BJP Telangana president further declared that the party is committed to promoting the "nation first" message across the state. "The nation's first was the central theme of the episode. We are determined to take this advice and take it forward among the people of Telangana," he added.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also urged people to buy and sell only indigenous products, calling it essential for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.'

Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message, Gupta said, "There are many things that the Prime Minister says, and every statement has its own meaning. Every statement is inspiring. In this episode today, it is very important to celebrate Diwali with indigenous products. Buy indigenous products and sell only indigenous ones. This is very necessary for Atmanirbhar Bharat."

Earlier, PM Modi urged citizens to support Swadeshi products, especially Khadi, ahead of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. In the 126th episode of Mann Ki Baat, he recalled that Mahatma Gandhi had emphasised the adoption of Swadeshi, with Khadi at the forefront.

"Unfortunately, after independence, the charm of Khadi was fading, but in the last 11 years, the attraction of the people of the country towards Khadi has increased significantly. Khadi sales have seen a huge increase in the last few years. I urge all of you to buy some Khadi products on October 2nd. Say with pride that these are Swadeshi. Also share it on social media with Vocal for Local," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

