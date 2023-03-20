Hyderabad, Mar 20 (PTI) The opposition BJP and Congress in Telangana on Monday urged the State government to extend immediate relief to farmers in the State who suffered crop damage due to unseasonal rains in the last few days, even as the ruling BRS asked the party leaders to reach out to the ryots.

In a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, citing preliminary information, said crops in over five lakh acres suffered damage due to the rains since the last four-five days.

Alleging that the measures taken by the State government to determine crop loss were inadequate, he said a team of Ministers toured only in Vikarabad district.

Had the State government implemented the Centre's 'Fasal Bima Yojana', farmers could have been given compensation without delay, he said.

The BJP leader said the State government should provide immediate relief to farmers without wasting time in the name of committees, surveys and reports.

State Congress president and Lok Sabha member A Revanth Reddy said officials should submit reports to the government on the damage to crops.

The State government should furnish reports to the Centre and ensure that the farmers are compensated, a Congress release quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, BRS leader and State Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, who held a teleconference with the party MLAs and other public representatives, said they should reach out to the farmers along with local agricultural officers.

They should visit the agricultural fields which suffered damage and give reassurance to the farmers, Rama Rao said.

