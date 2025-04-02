Hyderabad (Telangana), March 2, 2025: Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh has written a letter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy requesting the unhindered conduct of the Shri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra scheduled for April 6, 2025. The yatra will start from Akashpuri Hanuman Mandir in Dhoolpet and will conclude at HVS Public School in Sultan Bazar, within Singh's Goshamahal Constituency.

In his letter, Raja Singh emphasised that the yatra, which he has been leading since 2010, has always been peaceful, with no incidents disrupting the harmony of Hyderabad. The statement reads, "I have been leading this Shobha Yatra since 2010, and in all these 15 years, not a single incident has disturbed the peace of Hyderabad. Every year, lakhs of Ram Bhakts participate in the yatra with devotion and discipline."

However, Singh expressed concerns over the Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand's recent actions, which involve imposing restrictions on the use of sound systems during the event, citing Supreme Court rules on sound pollution. The statement reads, "However, this year, I am being pressured by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand, through ACP and DCPs, citing Supreme Court rulings on sound pollution to restrict the use of sound systems during the yatra." He also questioned, "If so, why is noise pollution heard five times a day, 12 months a year across the city without any restrictions?"

Singh also pointed out the "selective enforcement" of these rules.

He referenced a recent meeting by the AIMIM, which used loudspeakers and DJ music without facing objections from the authorities. "This raises concerns that the Hyderabad Police is acting under instructions from AIMIM to obstruct our yatra," the statement said.

Despite facing challenges and legal cases in the past, Raja Singh made it clear that nothing would stop him from organising the yatra. "Every year, police register cases against me for organising this Shobha Yatra, but that has never deterred me from taking it out. Even this time, the yatra will be grander than ever. No force can stop the devotion of millions of Ram Bhakts," he added.

Singh urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to direct the Hyderabad Police Commissioner to allow the Yatra to take place without any unnecessary restrictions.

He also invited the Chief Minister to join the event and witness the unwavering devotion of the people. (ANI)

