Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 10 (ANI): Telangana BJP President N. Ramchander Rao on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of renowned poet Ande Sri, whose literary contributions and powerful songs played a vital role in inspiring the Telangana movement, as per a release by BJP PRO.

In his message, Ramchander Rao said, "Ande Sri garu was not just a poet but a people's voice. Through his words, he awakened the spirit of Telangana and gave poetic expression to the emotions of the people. His passing is an irreparable loss to Telugu literature and Telangana's cultural identity."

He further added that Ande Sri was a close friend and a source of inspiration to many who believed in the strength of art, culture, and language in shaping public consciousness.

Rao also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members, friends, and admirers of Ande Sri and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

Ande Sri, a renowned Telugu lyricist and poet, rose to fame for his folk-style lyrics that resonate with the struggles and aspirations of ordinary people. His patriotic song "Jaya Jaya He Telangana" became an anthem during the Telangana statehood movement, earning him immense respect.

He died at the age of 64 on November 10.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also expressed shock over the demise of the renowned poet and lyricist.

On this occasion, the Telangana CM also remembered his memories with Ande Sri.

He recalled the thoughts they shared and his bond with the poet after the people's government came to power and the state song was redesigned with new musical compositions.

He said that Ande Sri's contribution to achieving statehood and awakening the community will remain immortal.

The Chief Minister extended his deepest condolences to the family members of Ande Sri and prayed to God for the peace of his soul. (ANI)

