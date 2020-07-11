Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], July 11 (ANI): Body of a COVID-19 patient was taken on Friday from Nizamabad Government Hospital to a burial ground in an auto-rickshaw without any supervision from the hospital.

The body of the deceased 50-year-old COVID patient was handed over to a relative without any ambulance or handler for final rights.

Also Read | BMC Assistant Commissioner Ashok Khairnar Dies of Coronavirus, Third Top Civic Officer in Mumbai to Succumb to Infection.

Nizamabad Government Hospital Superintendent Dr Nageshwar Rao said a relative of the deceased works in the hospital and the body was handed over to him on his request.

Dr Rao said the relative took the body in an auto rickshaw with the help of a person who also works in our Hospital's morgue without waiting for an ambulance.

Also Read | BMC Assistant Commissioner Ashok Khairnar Dies of COVID-19: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 11, 2020.

"A 50-year-old patient got admitted to Nizamabad Government Hospital on June 27 and tested positive for COVID-19. He succumbed to the virus due to comorbidity day before yesterday while undergoing treatment," Dr Rao told ANI over the phone.

"His relative who works in our hospital had asked us to hand over the body to him and after his request, we handed him the body yesterday. He didn't wait for the ambulance and took the body in an auto with the help of a person who also works in our hospital's morgue," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)