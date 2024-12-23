Hyderabad, Telangana [India], December 23 (ANI): BRS leader K Kavitha launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Telangana, accusing it of diverting the people's attention from real issues.

"The Congress party in Telangana is at its best in diverting people's attention from their real issues and raising frivolous issues like filing cases against film stars. Congress has miserably failed in fulfilling its six guarantees. Bharat Rashtra Samithi has exposed them," Kavitha said at a public event.

"So to hide their failures, now they are bringing up new issues and trying to divert the attention of people. They have now understood this very clearly and have started questioning this government and they will continue to do so".

Meanwhile, amid a controversy over the Sandhya theatre incident in Telangana, Congress leader Anirudh Reddy on Monday accused actor Allu Arjun of using the public's excitement for his own commercial gain.

"What happened at the Sandhya theatre was an unfortunate incident due to the visit of actor Allu Arjun...What he is doing is business, he is an actor, if the public comes, he will get more movies and money...but today it is a very serious issue, a mother died and the son is battling for his life but when he (Allu Arjun) got bail, so many actors came to his residence and they were hugging him and smiling, that was not a good scene...whoever has done wrong, has to be sent to jail and action has to be taken so the law is taking its course," the Congress leader said.

The tragedy occurred on December 4 when Allu Arjun attended the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule.' (ANI)

